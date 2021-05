Monday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-0, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 6-3.