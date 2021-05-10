All Black T.J. Perenara re-signs with New Zealand Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks scrumhalf T.J. Perenara has resigned with New Zealand Rugby for two years, turning his back on offers to play in Australia’s National Rugby League.

Perenara, who currently is playing in Japan, had indicated interest in a move to Australia where he would have played rugby league for the Sydney Roosters.

But on Monday, New Zealand confirmed it has secured Perenara’s signature on a new, two-year deal.

Perenara also confirmed his decision on social media, saying he is “super excited” to be returning to New Zealand after playing the past season in Japan’s Top League.

“My wife and I have decided to come back to the (Wellington-based) Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for the next two and a half years,” Perenara said. “We’re really excited at the journey, really looking forward to seeing everyone back home and thanks to the Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby for allowing me the opportunity to come home and do what I love.”

The 29-year-old Perenara, a veteran of 69 matches for New Zealand, has been playing for the Docomo Red Hurricanes, on a sabbatical from New Zealand rugby. The Red Hurricanes’ season ended last weekend when they were beaten in the league quarterfinals.

Perenara was already contracted to New Zealand Rugby to the end of the current season.

