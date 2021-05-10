Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 4 from India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 10) announced 11 imported COVID-19 cases, of which four were from India, five were from Indonesia, one was from the Philippines, and one was from Syria, while there were also three local cases and one that is currently under investigation.

During a press conference on Monday, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that cases 1,190, 1,191, 1,192, and 1,193 were all imported from India. Two of these cases were Taiwanese males in their 50s who went to work in India in September of last year.

On April 15 and 28, the two men began experiencing a cough and a runny nose. Both tested positive for COVID-19 on May 3 and were diagnosed with pneumonia on May 4 and 6.

Both took the same international emergency medical evacuation flight on May 8. Upon entry, they were admitted to a hospital isolation ward to undergo treatment and additional testing.

On May 10, the two men tested positive again for COVID-19. The health department has identified a total of six contacts in their cases who have been told to start self-health monitoring, as they wore proper protective gear.

Each of the following had submitted the negative result of a test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to an epidemic prevention hotel or quarantine center upon arrival. Contacts are not listed unless the cases interacted with others during their infectious period.

Cases 1,192 and 1,193 are Taiwanese males in their 40s and 20s, respectively. Both went to India for work in March.

Both reported experiencing a sore throat and runny nose while in India. The two boarded a special flight back to Taiwan on May 8. When they arrived in Taiwan, they proactively told quarantine officers that they had symptoms of the virus while in India.

They were tested for the disease at the airport, before being transported to a quarantine center. On May 10, they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Case No. 1,192 has a Ct value* of 23, while case No. 1,193 has a Ct value of 31. The health department has listed 71 contacts who took the same flight to Taiwan and have told them to enter home isolation.

Other imported cases include cases 1,194, 1,195, 1,196, 1,197, and 1,198, all of whom are from Indonesia and are male fishery workers ranging in age from their teens to their 20s. They were all tested for the coronavirus when their quarantines ended and were diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 10.

Case No. 1,188 is a Taiwanese woman in her 20s who went to the Philippines for work in May of 2019. After her quarantine ended, she took a self-paid coronavirus test on May 4.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 10 with a Ct value of 33.

Case No. 1,189 is a Syrian man in his 50s who came to Taiwan for business negotiations on April 16. As he was preparing to return to Syria on May 8, he took a self-paid coronavirus test at a hospital.

On May 10, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 with a Ct value of 37. The health department has identified five coworkers, who have been told to enter home isolation.

*The cycle threshold (Ct) value refers to how many cycles at which fluorescence of the PCR test is detectable. The higher the number of cycles, the longer the virus has gone undetected. The lower the number, the more recent the infection and the higher the viral load.