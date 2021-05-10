SP Jain Global Rated No. 1 among all Higher Education Providers in Australia for Improvement in Student Satisfaction

Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) 2020 Graduate Outcomes Survey, Australia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 May 2021 - SP Jain School of Global Management, one of the world's top-ranked business schools, has been rated #1 from among 133 institutes in Australia in the QILT survey, making it the school that has demonstrated the greatest improvement of all university and non-university higher education institutions in the country to ensure quality of education amid a global pandemic. The survey results, released recently, place SP Jain as the #1 higher education institution nationally, for overall improvement in student satisfaction.





The QILT (Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching) surveys are the biggest government-endorsed surveys of their kind in Australia. Information gathered from these surveys help students make informed choices about their higher education options by bringing together data from all Australian universities about students' experiences and graduate job outcomes. Students can compare institutions based on the results of thousands of QILT surveys completed by current students and graduates. The surveys are based on a range of information, such as the satisfaction of face-to-face discussions, access to computers, graduate salaries, and employment outcomes.





The Graduate Outcomes Survey—in which SP Jain ranked #1—is a study of recent graduates three to six months after the completion of their studies. Students were surveyed on their short-term employment outcomes and further study activities.





Mr. Nitish Jain, President, SP Jain School of Global Management, shared, "The survey results are just further proof that our strategy to put students front and centre in all our activities has paid off. In a year of turbulence and significant external factors in the form of COVID-19 and the restrictions the pandemic caused, our students are not just satisfied with their education, but also with the skills and outcomes they have achieved, which are required to be professionals and contributing members of the business world."





Dr Vaidyanathan 'Vaidy' Jayaraman, Dean of the School's Undergraduate Programs and Professor - Supply Chain Operations, Data Sciences & Analytics, adds, "The 2020 Student Satisfaction Survey was primarily conducted among 133 higher education institutions, including all 41 Australian universities and 92 Non-University Higher Education Institutions registered in Australia. As the saying goes, "The proof of the pudding lies in its eating" – in the case of SP Jain Global, this # 1 quality improvement rating further validates our never-ending quest for excellence and the continuous improvement philosophy that we have embraced in everything we follow and inculcate among the student body. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we have also adjusted our intake closing dates to ensure that the postponement of board exams does not have a drastic effect on the admission process, reiterating our philosophy of prioritising our students."





SP Jain Global's BBA is a 4-year multi-city program where students live, study and work in three of the world's leading business capitals. They can spend Year 1 in Singapore or Mumbai, Year 2 in Dubai, and Years 3 and 4 in Australia. At each campus location, students get opportunities to pursue projects, out-of-class activities, and internships that make them very relevant and attractive to leading companies in Australia and worldwide. SP Jain's BBA students have previously secured immersive internship experiences with various companies like Ogilvy, HSBC, Legoland, P&G, Coco Cola, Filli Café, Rak Bank & WWF.

Owing to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, the School has introduced several flexible learning options, including an option for students to start the program online and continue on campus at a later stage.

Admissions are currently open for the September 2021 intake of the program. For more information, please visit www.spjain.sg. For more information on the survey, please visit the QILT website https://www.compared.edu.au/.





ABOUT S P JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (S P JAIN GLOBAL)

S P Jain Global is an Australian Business School with campuses in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive of crafting leaders for the 21st century workplace. Programs have received significant recognition as evinced through the following global rankings.

Forbes: Top 15 Best International 1-year MBAs (2019-21)

IVEY EXEC: Asia Pacific Top 10 Best EMBAs (2018-20)

Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal: Top 5 Best International 1-year MBAs (2018)

Forbes: Top 20 Best International 1-year MBAs (2017-19)

The Economist: Top 100 Full-Time MBAs worldwide (2015)

Forbes: Top 10 Best International 1-year MBAs (2015-17)

S P Jain Global is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by S P Jain School of Global Management, Australia. S P Jain Global's world-class business courses are accredited by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia, and licensed by the Council of Private Education, Singapore and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai. Click here to read more.

