Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fire erupts at Kuwait's largest oil field; two injured

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 16:16
Fire erupts at Kuwait's largest oil field; two injured

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire erupted Monday at Kuwait's largest oil field, injuring two workers, the country's state-run news agency reported.

The injured workers were in stable condition and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, according to the state-run KUNA news agency, citing Qusai al-Amer, the Kuwait Oil Company spokesman.

The blaze at the Great Burgan Field in the southeastern desert of Kuwait, which produces some 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, did not impact production, the report said.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves. Most of the country’s production comes from a single field, Burgan.

Updated : 2021-05-10 17:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan