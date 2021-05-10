NCKU now broadcasting Taiwan intercollegiate matchups

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU), host of the 2021 National Intercollegiate Athletic Games (NIAG), began to livestream the athletic meet's table tennis, badminton, and swimming competitions on Monday (May 10).

The student-hosted broadcasts feature AI-enabled ball-tracking technologies, simultaneous relevant data presentation, accurate analyses of the ball's landing locations, and 3D replays, according to an NCKU press release.

The table tennis events, including competitions featuring the world's No. 1 table tennis mixed doubles team, Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜), will be livestreamed Monday and Tuesday (May 11).

The swimming events, featuring 2021 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎) and Wang Hsing-hao (王星皓), will be livestreamed from Monday through Friday (May 14).

The badminton matchups will come on the last two days of the meet.

For a complete list of the competition schedule, refer to this release.

The links to the sites carrying the livestreams will be announced on the following platforms one day prior to each event:

NCKU Facebook account

2021 NIAG Facebook account

AI sports technology section of the NIAG website

Tainan Today Facebook account

