BC-GLF--Wells Fargo Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Yardage: 7,521; Par: 71
|Final Round
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
|Rory McIlroy (500), $1,458,000
|72-66-68-68—274
|Abraham Ancer (300), $882,900
|69-70-70-66—275
|Viktor Hovland (163), $477,900
|69-72-68-67—276
|Keith Mitchell (163), $477,900
|67-71-66-72—276
|Gary Woodland (110), $332,100
|67-69-70-71—277
|Luke List (92), $273,375
|67-72-68-72—279
|Patrick Reed (92), $273,375
|71-69-69-70—279
|Matt Wallace (92), $273,375
|69-67-73-70—279
|Bryson DeChambeau (78), $228,825
|70-74-68-68—280
|Aaron Wise (78), $228,825
|72-71-68-69—280
|Satoshi Kodaira (65), $188,325
|68-72-68-73—281
|Ben Martin (65), $188,325
|69-71-72-69—281
|Scott Piercy (65), $188,325
|70-68-73-70—281
|Tommy Fleetwood (54), $143,775
|67-75-70-70—282
|Emiliano Grillo (54), $143,775
|74-66-72-70—282
|Xander Schauffele (54), $143,775
|72-71-68-71—282
|Charl Schwartzel (54), $143,775
|71-71-70-70—282
|Keegan Bradley (42), $96,390
|66-75-71-71—283
|Joel Dahmen (42), $96,390
|68-72-71-72—283
|Brian Harman (42), $96,390
|68-72-73-70—283
|Russell Knox (42), $96,390
|70-71-70-72—283
|Joaquin Niemann (42), $96,390
|71-71-70-71—283
|C.T. Pan (42), $96,390
|74-69-72-68—283
|J.J. Spaun (42), $96,390
|69-75-69-70—283
|Bubba Watson (42), $96,390
|70-69-71-73—283
|Cameron Davis (27), $53,276
|70-71-69-74—284
|Talor Gooch (27), $53,276
|70-71-71-72—284
|Lanto Griffin (27), $53,276
|75-68-69-72—284
|Brandon Hagy (27), $53,276
|73-69-70-72—284
|Pat Perez (27), $53,276
|69-72-72-71—284
|J.T. Poston (27), $53,276
|72-70-71-71—284
|Kevin Streelman (27), $53,276
|69-72-71-72—284
|Nick Taylor (27), $53,276
|74-67-74-69—284
|Justin Thomas (27), $53,276
|69-73-71-71—284
|Vincent Whaley (27), $53,276
|72-68-71-73—284
|Kyle Stanley (27), $53,276
|67-74-68-75—284
|Stewart Cink (17), $36,045
|71-69-75-70—285
|Matt Jones (17), $36,045
|69-71-73-72—285
|Sean O'Hair (17), $36,045
|70-73-72-70—285
|Patrick Rodgers (17), $36,045
|68-68-79-70—285
|Brian Stuard (17), $36,045
|68-73-76-68—285
|Richy Werenski (17), $36,045
|70-73-67-75—285
|Wyndham Clark (10), $25,070
|71-72-73-70—286
|Corey Conners (10), $25,070
|69-72-73-72—286
|Jason Dufner (10), $25,070
|71-71-67-77—286
|Harris English (10), $25,070
|72-69-71-74—286
|Peter Malnati (10), $25,070
|67-74-72-73—286
|Andrew Putnam (10), $25,070
|70-72-74-70—286
|Scott Stallings (10), $25,070
|69-69-70-78—286
|Jhonattan Vegas (10), $25,070
|70-71-73-72—286
|Kramer Hickok (8), $19,899
|68-69-76-74—287
|Zach Johnson (8), $19,899
|69-75-72-71—287
|Hank Lebioda (8), $19,899
|72-71-77-67—287
|Hunter Mahan (6), $18,954
|68-75-69-76—288
|Ryan Moore (6), $18,954
|69-72-73-74—288
|Seamus Power (6), $18,954
|71-72-75-70—288
|Sepp Straka (6), $18,954
|69-74-70-75—288
|Michael Gligic (5), $18,063
|77-67-73-72—289
|Patton Kizzire (5), $18,063
|69-72-71-77—289
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $18,063
|66-77-70-76—289
|Matthew NeSmith (5), $18,063
|75-68-74-72—289
|Roger Sloan (5), $18,063
|76-64-72-77—289
|Johnson Wagner (5), $18,063
|73-68-72-76—289
|Tim Wilkinson (5), $18,063
|74-68-78-69—289
|Jonas Blixt (4), $17,172
|71-73-70-76—290
|Shane Lowry (4), $17,172
|71-73-75-71—290
|Carlos Ortiz (4), $17,172
|70-68-73-79—290
|Bo Van Pelt (4), $17,172
|72-72-73-73—290
|Phil Mickelson (3), $16,767
|64-75-76-76—291
|K.J. Choi (3), $16,524
|70-74-73-75—292
|Brendan Steele (3), $16,524
|72-72-70-78—292
|Russell Henley (3), $16,038
|74-70-74-75—293
|Ted Potter, Jr. (3), $16,038
|71-71-76-75—293
|Kevin Tway (3), $16,038
|73-71-76-73—293
|Jimmy Walker (3), $16,038
|72-72-76-73—293
|D.J. Trahan (2), $15,633
|74-70-77-75—296
|Beau Hossler (2), $15,471
|73-71-75-79—298