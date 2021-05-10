Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pacific season's 1st named storm off Mexico; no land threat

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 12:02
Pacific season's 1st named storm off Mexico; no land threat

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system is moving off the southwestern coast of Mexico, though forecasters don't expect it to pose any threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Sunday that Tropical Storm Andres was expected to stay well out to sea and head deeper into the open seas.

The storm, which formed Sunday, was centered about 595 miles (960 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Forecasters said the storm was likely to begin weakening soon and should be a remnant low by Tuesday.

Updated : 2021-05-10 14:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan