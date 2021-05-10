Alexa
UNI Air plane makes emergency landing in Taipei after tires blow out

UNI Air flight turns around from Matsu, makes emergency landing at Songshan Airport after tires burst

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/10 12:41
Wheels on right side clearly damaged. (PTT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A UNI Air aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Taipei on Monday morning (May 10) after two of its tires ruptured.

UNI Air Flight B79091 took off from Taipei's Songshan Airport at 9:30 a.m. bound for Matsu, but as it prepared to land at Nangan Airport, two of it tires appeared to be damaged, forcing it to return to Taipei and make an emergency landing. Over 70 passengers and crew are reportedly unharmed and are safely on the ground.

According to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA), when the aircraft was preparing to land at Nangan Airport, the captain noticed that as the landing gear was deployed, the wheels on the right landing gear appeared to have sustained damage and he decided to return to Taipei to make an emergency landing.

Once back at Songshan Airport, he asked the tower to assist in guiding the landing of the aircraft. The Taiwan Transportation Safety Board (TTSB) also dispatched fire trucks to the scene.

However, the plane landed smoothly at Songshan Airport at 11:08 a.m., reported EBC. All 74 passengers and crew are reportedly unharmed.

The CAA immediately dispatched personnel to the scene to inspect the aircraft and found that the No. 3 and No. 4 right wheels had ruptured, reported CNA. The Songshan Airport has temporarily closed as the plane is still on the runway awaiting further inspections by TTSB personnel.

Plane making emergency landing at Songshan Airport. (CNA photo)
accident
plane
UNI Air
aircraft
passenger flight

Updated : 2021-05-10 12:55 GMT+08:00

