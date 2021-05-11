'Go Home' marks Taipei Film Festival's first foray into suspense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Film Festival has released "Go Home," a festival campaign film starring Roy Chiu (邱澤) shot entirely on iPhone.

According to director Liao Ming-yi (廖明毅), "Go Home," which premiered on May 4, is based on what many filmmakers have said: "You will take something with you when leaving the theaters." The film, which features Chiu as a moviegoer who is followed home by a ghost, has a spooky atmosphere but also a sense of humor.

Liao, who directed "I WeirDo", which was also shot with an iPhone, said the experience made him confident this time around.



Liao used iPhone to shoot film. (CNA photo)

He used the main lens of an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a bitplay external lens to shoot the film, with a few scenes shot by telephoto and extra-wide angle lenses, UDN reported. The 4K-resolution video was only 8 gigabytes, but the quality of the image was good enough for the silver screen.

The way the film was shot reflects the creativity of the filmmakers, said the Taipei Film Festival, adding that this was the festival's first-ever attempt at a suspense thriller. Chiu and Liao hit it off well in their first collaboration and both look forward to cooperating again, according to the company.

"Only if we introduce innovations will audiences stay," said Liao.



Roy Chiu (Facebook, Taipei Film Festival photo)

Chiu, who won Best Actor in the 2018 edition of the festival, was appointed as its ambassador this year. He said that even though he is afraid of ghosts and usually avoids horror films, he was willing to take a chance on this short video.

The actor further stated that he hopes the movie will attract cinephiles and those who want to tell stories to join the industry, making the whole environment more prosperous.