Mainland Affairs Council analyzes Chinese threat to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has prepared a special report for the Legislative Yuan highlighting the significance of China’s military activities in the Taiwan Strait.

MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) will present the report, which discusses Taiwan Strait developments in the context of a U.S.-China conflict, to the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee on Monday (May 10).

The report points out that relations between Washington and Beijing are currently stable despite their political differences. However, it says future bilateral exchanges on climate change, economics and trade, North Korea, the Iran nuclear deal, and the Middle East, will affect the Indo-Pacific region, as will strategic competition.

The report points out that China continues to deny Taiwan’s sovereignty and promote its "one China” principle and the so-called "1992 Consensus" as the basis for cross-strait relations. The document notes that for Beijing, only under these conditions can the two sides achieve peace and stability and engage in dialogue, Liberty Times reported.

The council observes that China has recently carried out a number of military exercises near Taiwan and dispatched fighter jets into the nation’s air defense identification zone. The communist country also uses its “Navy Day” to showcase its combat capabilities, the report mentions.

The MAC says Beijing justifies its military maneuvers as a means to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and blames supporters of Taiwan independence as the root of any provocation. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) deliberately causes tensions in the strait because it understands the possibility of war affects international support for Taiwan as well as morale amongst Taiwanese, the council claims.

The report also points out that the CCP continues its two-pronged approach to advancing unification by threatening Taiwan's national security and forcing it to accept its unilateral decision to halt cross-strait dialogue.

The report emphasizes that Taiwan has maintained the status quo in the strait in the face of increasing Chinese threats. The country will continue to carefully evaluate the situation, strengthen self-defense, and defend its sovereignty and democratic freedom while cooperating with democratic countries with similar values to uphold regional peace and stability, the body states.