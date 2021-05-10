Alexa
COVID-positive pilot went to bar in Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei

Other pilot went to cafe, mall, noodle shop in Taoyuan, wife stopped by bank, PX Mart in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/10 16:48
Seven Scholars Lounge being disinfected. (Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (May 10) revealed the Taipei locations visited by a pilot while he was potentially infectious with the coronavirus and added detail to the venues where another pilot and his wife had recently ventured.

On Saturday (May 8), the CECC announced that case No. 1,183 is a male China Airlines pilot in his 50s, while case No. 1,184 is his wife. Chen provided a table showing their movements earlier this month, when they may have already been infectious.

From 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 1, case No. 1,183 stopped by the Pilot in Cafe at No. 23 Yongping Street in Taoyuan's Zhongli District. From 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. that day, he went to the outdoor mall the Gloria Outlets (華泰名品城) at No. 189 Chunde Road, also in Zhongli.

CECC table showing movements of case No. 1,183 and case No. 1,184 on May 1 and 4.

From 2 p.m to 2:30 p.m., he ate at Peng's Xinjiang Noodles (胡同彭家老鋪新疆拉麵) at No. 100 Taoyuan Street in the city's Luzhu District. Meanwhile, his wife on May 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. went to the Neihu Branch of Fubon Bank (富邦銀行) at No. 6, Lane 174, Section 3, Chenggoong Road.

On Monday, Chen added that later on May 4, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., the woman went to a Neihu District PX Mart (全聯福利中心) at No. 163 Xingyu Street.

Chen revealed that case No. 1,187, another China Airlines pilot, had ridden to the company in the same vehicle as case No. 1,183 on May 2. From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 3, he visited the Seven Scholars Lounge (七賢吧) in the Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei at No. 160, Section 3 Renai Road, in Taipei's Da'an District.

From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 4, he dined at the Xianlaoman (餡老滿) restaurant at No. 66 Jingmao 2nd Road in Taipei's Nangang District.

CECC table showing movements of case No. 1,187 on May 3 and 4.

Chen advised those who have recently visited these establishments to commence self-health monitoring for the next 14 days. If they experience suspected symptoms of the coronavirus, they are advised to wear a mask and seek medical treatment immediately.

The Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei on Monday stated that since receiving news from the Taipei City Health Department on Sunday evening (May 9), it has disinfected all public areas on the first floor, all elevators, the B1 area of ​​the hotel, the staff dining hall, and changing rooms.

The hotel said that based on a preliminary investigation, the pilot only stayed at the Seven Scholars Lounge on the first floor for about one hour. Therefore, the hotel said it will close the lounge for seven days and strengthen disinfection measures after guests check out of their rooms.

Exterior of Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei. (Howard Plaza Hotel Taipei photo)
Updated : 2021-05-10 17:28 GMT+08:00

