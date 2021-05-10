Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill

70,000-liter oil tank burst into flames at Yieh United Steel Corp. plant

  313
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/10 11:56
Fire breaks out in Kaohsiung steel mill. (Kaohsiung City Fire Department photo)

Fire breaks out in Kaohsiung steel mill. (Kaohsiung City Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A massive blaze broke out at a steel plant in Kaohsiung Sunday evening (May 9), injuring one and halting operations at the facility.

The Kaohsiung City Fire Department at 9:07 a.m. received a report that a fire had broken out at the Yieh United Steel Corp. (燁聯鋼鐵) plant in Gangshan District. It immediately dispatched 38 vehicles and 81 firefighters from a dozen fire stations to the scene.

Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
(Kaohsiung City Fire Department photo)

When firefighters arrived at the factory, they found that a 70,000-liter storage tank full of grinding oil had burst into flames, reported Liberty Times. Firefighters used foam to contain the blaze in the tank while spraying water in the surrounding area to prevent the flames from spreading.

They managed to bring the inferno under control by 11:20 p.m. and fully extinguished it at 11:39 p.m, reported Newtalk. A total of 400 square meters had been damaged.

Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
(Kaohsiung City Fire Department photo)

During the fire, a 49-year-old male employee suffered smoke inhalation and burns to his hands, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors said his injures were not life-threatening and that he is in stable condition.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), Deputy Mayor Lin Chin-jung (林欽榮), and Fire Chief Li Ching-hsiu (李清秀) all arrived on the scene to oversee the operations.

Video shows massive fire break out in Kaohsiung steel mill
(Kaohsiung City Fire Department photo)

Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire was the result of "careless operation." Chen has ordered the plant to suspend operations while an investigation is carried out.
fire
blaze
inferno
steel plant
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Kaohsiung unveils plans to make all schools bilingual
Taiwan's Kaohsiung unveils plans to make all schools bilingual
2021/05/07 10:56
Taiwan fighter jet wreckage recovered for crash investigation
Taiwan fighter jet wreckage recovered for crash investigation
2021/05/01 14:41
Southern Taiwan city recreates 'salmon' frenzy with tourist promotion of its own
Southern Taiwan city recreates 'salmon' frenzy with tourist promotion of its own
2021/04/28 14:56
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
Video shows Lambo burst into ball of fire in central Taiwan
2021/04/27 12:19
Forest park in southern Taiwan reopens after decade
Forest park in southern Taiwan reopens after decade
2021/04/22 15:17

Updated : 2021-05-10 12:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan