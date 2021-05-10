Alexa
Vucevic's double-double, LaVine's 30 lead Bulls over Pistons

By DAVE HOGG , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/10 10:29
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic reacts after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, May 9, 2...
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives as Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, ...
Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee passes as Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky (31) and forward Lauri Markkanen (24) defend during the first half of a...
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks to forward Garrett Temple during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, S...
Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor (13) is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunda...
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey directs from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Ma...
Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Coby White during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021...
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan watches from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, ...
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) looks towards the basket as Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketba...
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) knocks the ball away from Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball ga...
Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) is defended by Chicago Bulls forward Garrett Temple (17) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half o...
Detroit Pistons guard Deividas Sirvydis (91) controls the ball next to Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky (31) during the first half of an NBA baske...

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls kept their play-in chances alive with an 108-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points as the Bulls (29-39) moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers (31-36) for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot. Chicago had lost five of six.

Detroit, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games, played without leading scorer Jerami Grant (knee) and point guard Cory Joseph (ankle). Rookies Killian Hayes (21 points), Saddiq Bey (20) and Isaiah Stewart (19) combined for 60 points and 21 rebounds.

Chicago outshot the Pistons 54.5% to 37.5% while building a comfortable 57-39 halftime lead. LaVine had 16 points while Vucevic added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Pistons were within 15 at 83-68 at the end of the third quarter, but never seriously threatened in the final 12 minutes.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Swept the three-game season series with Detroit and have now won seven straight against the Pistons.

Pistons: G Frank Jackson did not return after leaving the game in the first quarter with a right ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night as the Bulls try to earn a play-in spot.

Pistons: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night in a game with draft lottery implications for both teams.

Updated : 2021-05-10 12:54 GMT+08:00

