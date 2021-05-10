2nd Taiwan-US supply chain dialogue set for August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second Taiwan-U.S. supply chain dialogue is slated to take place by the end of August.

The talks will be held both in-person and virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, CNA cited an anonymous source from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) as saying. While Washington and Taipei are still ironing out the agenda for the talks, the latter hopes that discussions will center on 5G or electric cars, the source said.

The first round of supply chain talks between the two countries was held on Feb. 5 and saw more than 100 participants from both countries discuss several issues, including cooperation on semiconductors amid the global auto chip shortage.

A framework for deeper, more comprehensive economic cooperation was established on Nov. 20 last year with the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Washington at the beginning of the first U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership (EPP).

Under the EPP dialogue, the two sides agreed to create working groups to deal with issues concerning 5G networks and telecommunications security, supply chains, investment screening, infrastructure cooperation, renewable energy, global health, science and technology, and women’s economic empowerment.