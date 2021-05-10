Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

2nd Taiwan-US supply chain dialogue set for August

Discussion to be held both in-person, online due to ongoing pandemic

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/10 12:03
Taiwan and U.S. flags (Getty Images)

Taiwan and U.S. flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second Taiwan-U.S. supply chain dialogue is slated to take place by the end of August.

The talks will be held both in-person and virtually due to the ongoing pandemic, CNA cited an anonymous source from the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) as saying. While Washington and Taipei are still ironing out the agenda for the talks, the latter hopes that discussions will center on 5G or electric cars, the source said.

The first round of supply chain talks between the two countries was held on Feb. 5 and saw more than 100 participants from both countries discuss several issues, including cooperation on semiconductors amid the global auto chip shortage.

A framework for deeper, more comprehensive economic cooperation was established on Nov. 20 last year with the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Washington at the beginning of the first U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership (EPP).

Under the EPP dialogue, the two sides agreed to create working groups to deal with issues concerning 5G networks and telecommunications security, supply chains, investment screening, infrastructure cooperation, renewable energy, global health, science and technology, and women’s economic empowerment.
Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue
EPP
Taiwan US relations
Taiwan US supply chains

RELATED ARTICLES

US congressmen introduce Taiwan Solidarity Act
US congressmen introduce Taiwan Solidarity Act
2021/04/20 12:45
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
US, Japanese leaders issue 1st joint statement mentioning Taiwan in 52 years
2021/04/17 14:13
Biden’s delegation likely sent to reassure Taiwan: Former AIT director
Biden’s delegation likely sent to reassure Taiwan: Former AIT director
2021/04/15 11:13
China warns US to 'stop playing with fire' over Taiwan
China warns US to 'stop playing with fire' over Taiwan
2021/04/14 14:14
Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan
Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan
2021/04/14 12:54

Updated : 2021-05-10 12:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan