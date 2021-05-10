Alexa
Eid al-Fitr celebration at Taipei Main Station canceled

Religious event scheduled for May 13 called off over COVID concerns

  208
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/10 11:35
Celebration of Eid al-Fitr at Taipei Main Station on May 13 has been cancelled. 

Celebration of Eid al-Fitr at Taipei Main Station on May 13 has been cancelled.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, that was scheduled for Thursday (May 13) at Taipei Main Station has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, the event's organizer announced Sunday.

The "Festival of Breaking the Fast" is celebrated annually across Taiwan by the Muslim community at the end of their month-long period of fasting. Each year, thousands of Muslims congregate at Taipei Main Station to participate in mass morning prayers followed by a feast with friends.

However, the celebration at the station will not proceed as scheduled this year, according to the organizer the Global Workers' Organization (GWO). It said Indonesian Muslim groups in the country had jointly made the decision to minimize the risk of infections amid the pandemic.

GWO Deputy Secretary Hesti Chou (周思妤) said there are about 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan, many of whom are Muslims. Although Eid al-Fitr is important to the Muslim community, the cancelation is necessary to protect both the workers and their Taiwanese employers, she said.
