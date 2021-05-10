Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 10:10
Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

Austin FC 1 0 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 2 2

First Half_1, Austin FC, Gallagher, 1 (Stroud), 7th minute.

Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Sanchez, 1 (Russell), 82nd; 3, Sporting Kansas City, Kinda, 2 (Shelton), 90th+1.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Austin FC, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall Mcintosh.

Yellow Cards_Romana, Austin FC, 42nd; Ring, Austin FC, 45th; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 56th; Martins, Sporting Kansas City, 59th; Pereira, Austin FC, 87th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Kevin Klinger, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.

___

Lineups

Austin FC_Brad Stuver; Matt Besler, Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana; Diego Fagundez (Daniel Pereira, 61st), Tomas Pochettino (Hector Jimenez, 85th), Alexander Ring, Jared Stroud (Rodney Redes, 61st); Cecilio Dominguez (Julio Cascante, 72nd), Jon Gallagher (Sebastian Berhalter, 71st).

Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec (Kaveh Rad, 57th, Khiry Shelton, 85th), Graham Zusi (Jaylin Lindsey, 54th); Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza (Gadi Kinda, 54th), Ilie Sanchez; Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi (Remi Walter, 85th).

Updated : 2021-05-10 11:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan