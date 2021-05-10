Sporting Kansas City 2, Austin FC 1

|Austin FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Austin FC, Gallagher, 1 (Stroud), 7th minute.
Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Sanchez, 1 (Russell), 82nd; 3, Sporting Kansas City, Kinda, 2 (Shelton), 90th+1.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Austin FC, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Sporting Kansas City, John Pulskamp, Kendall Mcintosh.
Yellow Cards_Romana, Austin FC, 42nd; Ring, Austin FC, 45th; Sanchez, Sporting Kansas City, 56th; Martins, Sporting Kansas City, 59th; Pereira, Austin FC, 87th.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Kevin Klinger, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.
___
Austin FC_Brad Stuver; Matt Besler, Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana; Diego Fagundez (Daniel Pereira, 61st), Tomas Pochettino (Hector Jimenez, 85th), Alexander Ring, Jared Stroud (Rodney Redes, 61st); Cecilio Dominguez (Julio Cascante, 72nd), Jon Gallagher (Sebastian Berhalter, 71st).
Sporting Kansas City_John Pulskamp; Andreu Fontas, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec (Kaveh Rad, 57th, Khiry Shelton, 85th), Graham Zusi (Jaylin Lindsey, 54th); Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza (Gadi Kinda, 54th), Ilie Sanchez; Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi (Remi Walter, 85th).