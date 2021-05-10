|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|35
|25
|5
|5
|72
|26
|80
|Man United
|34
|20
|10
|4
|67
|36
|70
|Chelsea
|35
|18
|10
|7
|55
|32
|64
|Leicester
|35
|19
|6
|10
|63
|43
|63
|West Ham
|35
|17
|7
|11
|55
|45
|58
|Liverpool
|34
|16
|9
|9
|57
|39
|57
|Tottenham
|35
|16
|8
|11
|61
|41
|56
|Everton
|34
|16
|7
|11
|46
|42
|55
|Arsenal
|35
|15
|7
|13
|49
|38
|52
|Leeds
|35
|15
|5
|15
|53
|53
|50
|Aston Villa
|34
|14
|6
|14
|49
|41
|48
|Wolverhampton
|35
|12
|9
|14
|35
|47
|45
|Crystal Palace
|34
|11
|8
|15
|36
|56
|41
|Newcastle
|35
|10
|9
|16
|40
|58
|39
|Brighton
|35
|8
|13
|14
|36
|41
|37
|Southampton
|34
|10
|7
|17
|41
|61
|37
|Burnley
|34
|9
|9
|16
|31
|47
|36
|Fulham
|34
|5
|12
|17
|25
|45
|27
|West Brom
|35
|5
|11
|19
|32
|68
|26
|Sheffield United
|35
|5
|2
|28
|18
|62
|17
___
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 2
Brighton 2, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Everton 1, Aston Villa 2
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 4, Sheffield United 0
West Brom 1, Wolverhampton 1
Burnley 1, West Ham 2
Leicester 2, Newcastle 4
Leeds 3, Tottenham 1
Sheffield United 0, Crystal Palace 2
Man City 1, Chelsea 2
Liverpool 2, Southampton 0
Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 1
Aston Villa 1, Man United 3
West Ham 0, Everton 1
Arsenal 3, West Brom 1
Fulham vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 1 p.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 1 p.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 7 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9:05 a.m.
West Brom vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Sheffield United, 2 p.m.
Southampton vs. Leeds, 1 p.m.
Man United vs. Fulham, 1 p.m.
Brighton vs. Man City, 2 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 3:15 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 1 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Sheffield United, 1 p.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 1 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Burnley vs. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|46
|29
|10
|7
|75
|36
|97
|Watford
|46
|27
|10
|9
|63
|30
|91
|Brentford
|46
|24
|15
|7
|79
|42
|87
|Swansea
|46
|23
|11
|12
|56
|39
|80
|Barnsley
|46
|23
|9
|14
|58
|50
|78
|Bournemouth
|46
|22
|11
|13
|73
|46
|77
|Reading
|46
|19
|13
|14
|62
|54
|70
|Cardiff
|46
|18
|14
|14
|66
|49
|68
|QPR
|46
|19
|11
|16
|57
|55
|68
|Middlesbrough
|46
|18
|10
|18
|55
|53
|64
|Millwall
|46
|15
|17
|14
|47
|52
|62
|Luton Town
|46
|17
|11
|18
|41
|52
|62
|Preston
|46
|18
|7
|21
|49
|56
|61
|Stoke
|46
|15
|15
|16
|50
|52
|60
|Blackburn
|46
|15
|12
|19
|65
|54
|57
|Coventry
|46
|14
|13
|19
|49
|61
|55
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|12
|16
|18
|37
|45
|52
|Birmingham
|46
|13
|13
|20
|37
|61
|52
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|6
|25
|46
|68
|51
|Huddersfield
|46
|12
|13
|21
|50
|71
|49
|Derby
|46
|11
|11
|24
|36
|58
|44
|Wycombe
|46
|11
|10
|25
|39
|69
|43
|Rotherham
|46
|11
|9
|26
|44
|60
|42
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|12
|11
|23
|40
|61
|41
___
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Rotherham 1, Blackburn 1
Stoke 0, QPR 2
Swansea 2, Derby 1
Wycombe 1, Bournemouth 0
Preston 2, Barnsley 0
Norwich 4, Reading 1
Birmingham 0, Cardiff 4
Brentford 2, Watford 0
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Luton Town 1, Middlesbrough 1
Millwall 4, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 0, Rotherham 0
Reading 2, Huddersfield 2
QPR 3, Luton Town 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Preston 2
Middlesbrough 0, Wycombe 3
Derby 3, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Coventry 6, Millwall 1
Cardiff 1, Rotherham 1
Bristol City 1, Brentford 3
Bournemouth 0, Stoke 2
Blackburn 5, Birmingham 2
Barnsley 2, Norwich 2
Watford 2, Swansea 0
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|46
|24
|10
|12
|61
|39
|82
|Cambridge United
|46
|24
|8
|14
|73
|49
|80
|Bolton
|46
|23
|10
|13
|59
|50
|79
|Morecambe
|46
|23
|9
|14
|69
|58
|78
|Newport County
|46
|20
|13
|13
|57
|42
|73
|Forest Green
|46
|20
|13
|13
|59
|51
|73
|Tranmere
|46
|20
|13
|13
|55
|50
|73
|Salford
|46
|19
|14
|13
|54
|34
|71
|Exeter
|46
|18
|16
|12
|71
|50
|70
|Carlisle
|46
|18
|12
|16
|60
|51
|66
|Leyton Orient
|46
|17
|10
|19
|53
|55
|61
|Crawley Town
|46
|16
|13
|17
|56
|62
|61
|Port Vale
|46
|17
|9
|20
|57
|57
|60
|Stevenage
|46
|14
|18
|14
|41
|41
|60
|Bradford
|46
|16
|11
|19
|48
|53
|59
|Mansfield Town
|46
|13
|19
|14
|57
|55
|58
|Harrogate Town
|46
|16
|9
|21
|52
|61
|57
|Oldham
|46
|15
|9
|22
|72
|81
|54
|Walsall
|46
|11
|20
|15
|45
|53
|53
|Colchester
|46
|11
|18
|17
|44
|61
|51
|Barrow
|46
|13
|11
|22
|53
|59
|50
|Scunthorpe
|46
|13
|9
|24
|41
|64
|48
|Southend
|46
|10
|15
|21
|29
|58
|45
|Grimsby Town
|46
|10
|13
|23
|37
|69
|43
___
Leyton Orient 2, Carlisle 3
Mansfield Town 4, Oldham 1
Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 3
Walsall 0, Morecambe 2
Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 0
Barrow 1, Southend 2
Bolton 1, Exeter 2
Bradford 0, Scunthorpe 0
Colchester 1, Salford 0
Forest Green 2, Tranmere 1
Southend 1, Newport County 1
Scunthorpe 0, Stevenage 1
Port Vale 0, Mansfield Town 3
Oldham 0, Forest Green 3
Morecambe 2, Bradford 0
Exeter 1, Barrow 1
Crawley Town 1, Bolton 4
Cheltenham 4, Harrogate Town 1
Carlisle 0, Walsall 0
Cambridge United 3, Grimsby Town 0
Tranmere 0, Colchester 0
Salford 3, Leyton Orient 0