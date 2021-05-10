Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

40% of Hong Kong teachers likely to quit

Nearly three-quarters of those considering leaving cite political interference by authorities

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/10 10:52
Students attend a flag raising ceremony during the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 15, 2021. 

Students attend a flag raising ceremony during the National Security Education Day in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 15, 2021.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Some 40 percent of teachers in Hong Kong plan to leave or are considering leaving their jobs, with a majority of these citing growing political pressure and intervention that affects how they conduct their classes.

A survey carried out by Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union between April 29 and May 5 found that 40 percent of the 1,178 kindergarten, primary school, and high school educators polled will or are likely to quit or retire early, reported Sing Tao Daily.

Among those inclined to terminate their teaching career, 71.1 cited mounting political pressure as the main reason. Other factors include dissatisfaction with the development of Hong Kong society (55.3 percent) and the government’s education policy (38.6 percent).

For those committed to staying in the educational world, 58 percent justified it by saying they have a family to take care of, while 53.3 percent cited financial reasons and 43.9 percent said they are accustomed to life in the Chinese city.

The Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union urged the authorities to cease their political meddling in schools, warning that a brain drain of experienced educators could be detrimental to the quality of education, especially in secondary schools.

Beijing has tightened its grip on Hong Kong with the implementation of the draconian national security law last year and related measures that erode civil liberties in the city. According to reports, more than 100 civil servants face forced retirement for failing to sign a document pledging loyalty to the Hong Kong government.
Hong Kong
teachers
educators
Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union
civil servants
political pressure

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
2021/05/07 17:46
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 10 months over June 4 assembly
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 10 months over June 4 assembly
2021/05/07 10:00
Hong Kong imports of Taiwan pineapples surge 136-fold after China's ban
Hong Kong imports of Taiwan pineapples surge 136-fold after China's ban
2021/05/04 17:21
Vaccinated Hong Kong residents ready to party till 2 a.m. curfew as bars reopen
Vaccinated Hong Kong residents ready to party till 2 a.m. curfew as bars reopen
2021/04/29 19:00
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble ASAP
2021/04/24 09:00

Updated : 2021-05-10 11:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan