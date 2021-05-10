Woman fatally struck by train in northeast Taiwan, rail traffic halted

Scene of the fatal accident. (Photo by reader) Scene of the fatal accident. (Photo by reader)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman was fatally struck by a train in northeast Taiwan on Monday morning (May 10), prompting officials to temporarily suspend traffic on part of the route.

At 7:11 a.m., a woman suddenly stepped onto the tracks at the Jixiang Road level crossing between Toucheng and Jiaoxi in Yilan County and was hit by the Taroko Express No. 402 train, reported UDN. Railway personnel immediately called 119.

The Yilan Fire Bureau immediately rushed paramedics to the scene. However, when they arrived, the woman was clearly dead, and there was no possibility of resuscitation.

The Taiwan Railway Administration temporarily reduced two-way traffic to one line. Railway traffic later resumed on both lines at 8:48 a.m.

The delay affected 11 trains and 2,400 passengers. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.