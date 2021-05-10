Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Deputies: Brother of NFL player found dead in North Carolina

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 08:37
Deputies: Brother of NFL player found dead in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The brother of a Chicago Bears player was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation on Sunday, authorities said.

The News & Observer reports that Tyrell Antar Cohen, brother of running back Tarik Cohen, is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry.

Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday morning. Police tried to locate the 25-year-old but couldn’t, so they called off the search.

Cohen’s family filed a missing-person report with the police department Saturday night, according to Curry, and officers started looking for him again Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. from a Duke Energy substation in its jurisdiction where an employee had discovered Cohen’s body, Curry said.

“He entered the substation, which may have been resulting from the accident,” Curry said, according to the newspaper.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, according to news releases from Wake County deputies and Raleigh police.

Tarik Cohen grew up in Franklin County and graduated from North Carolina A&T State University.

Updated : 2021-05-10 09:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan