Bradley Beal to miss Wizards’ game Monday at Atlanta

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 06:38
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradey Beal will miss the Washington Wizards' game Monday night at Atlanta because of a strained left hamstring.

The Wizards listed Beal as out on their injury report Sunday, a day after he scored 50 points in a 133-132 overtime victory in Indiana. He's averaging 31.4 points — 0.5 behind Golden State's Stephen Curry for the NBA lead.

Beal has scored at least 25 points in 71 of his last 82 games and has eight games this season with 40 or more points.

The Wizards are ninth in the Eastern Conference as they fight for a play-in spot in the playoffs.

Updated : 2021-05-10 08:21 GMT+08:00

