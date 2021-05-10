Alexa
Tropical Storm Andres forms in Pacific off southwest Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 05:43
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Andres formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Sunday, the first named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane system.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Andres was unlikely to pose any threat to land, predicting it would stay well out to sea and head out into the open Pacific.

At midafternoon, the storm was centered about 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Forecasters said the storm was expected to weaken into a remnant low by Tuesday.

Updated : 2021-05-10 06:51 GMT+08:00

