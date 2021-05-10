Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 05:38
Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 010 002 010 4 8 1
Baltimore 100 010 010 3 4 1

Pivetta, Taylor (7), Ottavino (8), Barnes (9) and Plawecki, Vázquez; Kremer, Plutko (6), Fry (7), Sulser (8) and Severino. W_Pivetta 5-0. L_Kremer 0-3. Sv_Barnes (8). HRs_Boston, Devers (3), Renfroe (4). Baltimore, Mullins (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 000 000 0 3 2
St. Louis 010 100 00x 2 8 1

Márquez, Stephenson (7), Bard (8) and Díaz; Wainwright, Helsley (9) and Molina. W_Wainwright 2-3. L_Márquez 1-4. Sv_Helsley (1). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (1).

Updated : 2021-05-10 06:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list