Aaronson's 1st 2-goal game moves Salzburg to verge of title

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/10 01:23
American midfielder Brandon Aaronson had his first two-goal game for Red Bull Salzburg in a 3-1 win at Sturm Graz on Sunday that moved his team to the verge of its eighth straight Austrian Bundesliga title.

Aaronson, a 20-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, has five goals in 17 league matches for Salzburg and six in all competitions since he transferred from Major League Soccer's Philadelphia in January.

He put Salzburg ahead in the 20th minute when he chipped goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl with his left foot from 6 yards from a pass by Mërgim Berisha.

Otar Kiteishvili tied the score in the 56th, and Aaronson put Salzburg back ahead in the 78th with a 23-yard right-foot shot. Zlatko Junuzović added the final goal in the 83rd.

Salzburg has a nine-point lead over second-place Rapid Vienna with three games left.

Updated : 2021-05-10 03:47 GMT+08:00

