Twins and Tigers rained out, doubleheader on July 16

By Associated Press
2021/05/10 01:16
Twins and Tigers rained out, doubleheader on July 16

DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Twins' series finale against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Sunday because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 16, what originally had been scheduled as a night game between the teams at Comerica Park.

The makeup game will start at 2:10 p.m. and be followed by the second game at 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota won Friday's series opener 7-3 and lost Saturday by the same score.

Updated : 2021-05-10 02:17 GMT+08:00

