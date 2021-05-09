Alexa
Pierre ‘Pete’ du Pont IV dies; ran for president in 1988

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/09 23:46
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Pierre S. “Pete” du Pont IV, a former Delaware governor and congressman who sought the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, has died. He was 86.

Du Pont, a scion of the family that established the DuPont Co., died at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday after a long illness, his former chief of staff, Bob Perkins, said.

Born to wealth and status, du Pont broke with family tradition in the 1960s, forgoing a comfortable career with his family’s chemical company for a life in politics.

After one term in the Delaware state House and three terms in Congress, du Pont was elected governor in 1976 and set about working to restore the state’s financial stability. He served two terms.

Du Pont announced his bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 1986 but dropped out 17 months later after poor finishes in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

