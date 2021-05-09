Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60
Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74
Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 31 22 6 2 1 47 103 74
Manitoba 31 17 11 2 1 37 97 83
Belleville 29 13 15 1 0 27 77 93
Toronto 26 11 13 0 2 24 82 92
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 29 18 8 1 2 39 115 84
Cleveland 26 15 8 1 2 33 94 76
Texas 34 15 16 3 0 33 106 113
Grand Rapids 28 14 10 3 1 32 86 83
Iowa 30 14 12 4 0 32 95 105
Rockford 28 11 16 1 0 23 79 103
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73
Syracuse 30 18 9 3 0 39 115 87
Lehigh Valley 27 16 7 3 1 36 83 82
WB/Scranton 29 12 11 4 2 30 86 95
Utica 24 13 10 0 1 27 81 85
Rochester 25 10 12 2 1 23 83 106
Binghamton 31 6 18 5 2 19 81 118
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 41 24 16 1 0 49 145 137
Henderson 35 23 12 0 0 46 112 94
Bakersfield 36 22 13 0 1 45 122 94
San Jose 35 15 14 4 2 36 104 124
Ontario 37 15 18 4 0 34 119 136
Colorado 30 13 14 2 1 29 89 91
Tucson 33 13 18 2 0 28 96 111

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba 5, Toronto 4

Henderson 5, San Jose 3

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0

WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 1

Rochester 4, Cleveland 3

Syracuse 4, Utica 2

Grand Rapids 3, Chicago 1

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1

Tucson 5, Texas 2

Sunday's Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-10 00:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
China could alter Taiwan invasion strategy by 2025: Analyst
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
JAL flies 41 Taiwanese, 3 Indians from India to Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
Japan Airlines scraps several Taiwan routes during summer 2021
Japan Airlines scraps several Taiwan routes during summer 2021