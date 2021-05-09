All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 22-4-2 15-12-1 8-2-0 x-Washington 55 35 15 5 75 189 162 16-8-3 19-7-2 6-3-1 x-Boston 54 32 15 7 71 164 132 17-7-3 15-8-4 6-3-1 x-N.Y. Islanders 55 32 17 6 70 154 125 21-4-3 11-13-3 4-4-2 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 14-11-3 13-12-3 4-6-0 Philadelphia 55 24 23 8 56 159 199 11-12-4 13-11-4 4-5-1 New Jersey 55 19 29 7 45 143 190 7-18-3 12-11-4 5-4-1 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199 8-16-4 7-18-3 3-7-0

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 y-Carolina 55 36 11 8 80 179 131 20-3-5 16-8-3 6-1-3 x-Florida 55 36 14 5 77 185 153 19-5-3 17-9-2 8-2-0 x-Tampa Bay 55 36 16 3 75 181 143 21-7-0 15-9-3 6-3-1 x-Nashville 55 30 23 2 62 151 154 17-10-0 13-13-2 6-3-1 Dallas 54 22 18 14 58 151 146 13-7-8 9-11-6 4-4-2 Chicago 54 23 25 6 52 153 179 12-11-3 11-14-3 3-6-1 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 12-11-5 7-16-5 3-3-4 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187 11-9-8 7-17-4 3-4-3

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Vegas 54 39 13 2 80 184 122 21-4-2 18-9-0 8-2-0 x-Colorado 53 36 13 4 76 184 131 20-4-2 16-9-2 6-4-0 x-Minnesota 54 35 14 5 75 178 149 21-5-2 14-9-3 7-1-2 x-St. Louis 53 24 20 9 57 156 166 10-11-5 14-9-4 5-2-3 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 12-12-4 12-14-2 4-5-1 San Jose 55 21 27 7 49 151 193 11-12-4 10-15-3 3-5-2 Los Angeles 53 21 26 6 48 141 157 9-14-4 12-12-2 4-6-0 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179 6-18-4 11-12-5 3-5-2

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 y-Toronto 54 35 13 6 76 182 140 18-7-3 17-6-3 7-1-2 x-Edmonton 53 33 18 2 68 174 144 16-11-0 17-7-2 7-3-0 x-Winnipeg 53 28 22 3 59 160 149 11-12-2 17-10-1 2-8-0 Montreal 54 24 21 9 57 153 160 13-11-2 11-10-7 4-6-0 Ottawa 54 22 27 5 49 152 181 13-10-4 9-17-1 8-1-1 Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148 12-12-1 10-14-2 5-5-0 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 132 163 12-12-2 8-14-1 2-8-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 1, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 2

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Columbus 5, Detroit 4, OT

Toronto 3, Montreal 2

Florida 5, Tampa Bay 1

Nashville 3, Carolina 1

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2

Vegas 4, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, San Jose 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Boston 4

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.