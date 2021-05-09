Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 55 34 17 2 2 72 189 152
Indy 52 29 19 4 0 62 157 152
Greenville 60 28 18 11 3 70 172 181
Orlando 55 29 20 5 1 64 169 179
South Carolina 58 25 19 10 4 64 174 185
Jacksonville 55 27 22 3 3 60 159 161
Wheeling 53 18 29 5 1 42 159 192
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 37 23 10 3 1 50 136 98
Wichita 60 36 16 6 2 80 186 157
Allen 58 36 19 2 1 75 188 161
Utah 59 27 21 5 6 65 168 184
Tulsa 59 26 24 7 2 61 141 161
Rapid City 59 28 27 3 1 60 172 190
Kansas City 58 23 25 8 2 56 161 178

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Florida 3, South Carolina 2

Orlando 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 8, Jacksonville 5

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 4

Tulsa 4, Allen 2

Wichita 4, Kansas City 0

Utah 3, Rapid City 2

Sunday's Games

Wheeling at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-09 23:15 GMT+08:00

