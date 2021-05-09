Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3
New England 2 1 1 7 5 5
New York 2 2 0 6 7 5
Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2
Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4
Columbus 1 0 2 5 3 1
Montreal 1 1 2 5 6 6
Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3
Inter Miami CF 1 1 1 4 4 4
Philadelphia 1 2 1 4 3 4
D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9
Toronto FC 0 2 1 1 4 8
Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
San Jose 3 1 0 9 10 5
LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8
Seattle 2 0 1 7 8 1
Vancouver 2 1 1 7 5 3
Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5
Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4
Austin FC 2 1 0 6 4 3
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5
Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4
Houston 1 1 2 5 5 5
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 1 4 4 5
Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6
Minnesota United 0 4 0 0 3 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 1

New York 2, Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Columbus 0, Montreal 0, tie

Los Angeles FC 1, Houston 1, tie

New England 2, Atlanta 1

Orlando City 3, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Austin FC 1, Minnesota 0

FC Dallas 4, Portland 1

San Jose 4, D.C. United 1

Sunday, May 2

Miami 0, Nashville 0, tie

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1, Vancouver 0

Friday, May 7

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Saturday, May 8

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

Nashville 2, New England 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 0

Houston 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Sunday, May 9

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 3 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-09 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan reports 5 COVID cases imported from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 COVID cases imported from Philippines, India, and UK
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination