All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|10-9
|11-4
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|7-4
|10-11
|New York
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|½
|7-3
|W-1
|10-9
|7-7
|Tampa Bay
|18
|17
|.514
|3½
|½
|5-5
|L-2
|7-10
|11-7
|Baltimore
|15
|18
|.455
|5½
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|4-12
|11-6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|9-6
|9-7
|Cleveland
|18
|14
|.563
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|8-7
|10-7
|Kansas City
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|1
|2-8
|L-7
|8-11
|8-5
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|6½
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|6-11
|6-9
|Detroit
|10
|24
|.294
|9½
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|5-10
|5-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|13-10
|8-4
|Seattle
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|9-8
|9-8
|Houston
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-8
|9-8
|Texas
|17
|18
|.486
|4
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|8-10
|9-8
|Los Angeles
|14
|18
|.438
|5½
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|7-9
|7-9
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|8-4
|7-9
|Philadelphia
|18
|16
|.529
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|13-6
|5-10
|Atlanta
|16
|17
|.485
|1½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-8
|8-9
|Miami
|15
|17
|.469
|2
|2
|5-4
|L-1
|8-8
|7-9
|Washington
|13
|16
|.448
|2½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-8
|5-8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|11-8
|9-6
|Milwaukee
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|8-8
|10-8
|Chicago
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|½
|7-3
|W-5
|13-7
|4-9
|Cincinnati
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|10-7
|5-9
|Pittsburgh
|13
|19
|.406
|6
|4
|2-8
|L-3
|5-7
|8-12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|12-3
|8-10
|Los Angeles
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|8-5
|10-11
|San Diego
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|9-10
|9-6
|Arizona
|15
|18
|.455
|5
|2½
|3-7
|L-5
|6-5
|9-13
|Colorado
|12
|21
|.364
|8
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|10-8
|2-13
___
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 7, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1
Toronto 8, Houston 4
Boston 11, Baltimore 6
Texas 9, Seattle 8
L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 0-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-3), 6:35 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 4-2), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.