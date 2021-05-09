Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 21 13 .618 _ _ 6-4 W-3 10-9 11-4
Toronto 17 15 .531 3 _ 6-4 W-1 7-4 10-11
New York 17 16 .515 ½ 7-3 W-1 10-9 7-7
Tampa Bay 18 17 .514 ½ 5-5 L-2 7-10 11-7
Baltimore 15 18 .455 5-5 L-2 4-12 11-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 18 13 .581 _ _ 6-4 W-2 9-6 9-7
Cleveland 18 14 .563 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 8-7 10-7
Kansas City 16 16 .500 1 2-8 L-7 8-11 8-5
Minnesota 12 20 .375 5 5-5 L-1 6-11 6-9
Detroit 10 24 .294 8 2-8 W-1 5-10 5-14
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 21 14 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-10 8-4
Seattle 18 16 .529 _ 5-5 L-1 9-8 9-8
Houston 17 16 .515 3 ½ 5-5 L-1 8-8 9-8
Texas 17 18 .486 4 7-3 W-1 8-10 9-8
Los Angeles 14 18 .438 3 3-7 L-1 7-9 7-9

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 15 13 .536 _ _ 6-4 W-4 8-4 7-9
Philadelphia 18 16 .529 _ _ 6-4 L-1 13-6 5-10
Atlanta 16 17 .485 5-5 W-1 8-8 8-9
Miami 15 17 .469 2 2 5-4 L-1 8-8 7-9
Washington 13 16 .448 5-5 L-1 8-8 5-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 20 14 .588 _ _ 8-2 W-2 11-8 9-6
Milwaukee 18 16 .529 2 _ 4-6 W-1 8-8 10-8
Chicago 17 16 .515 ½ 7-3 W-5 13-7 4-9
Cincinnati 15 16 .484 6-4 L-1 10-7 5-9
Pittsburgh 13 19 .406 6 4 2-8 L-3 5-7 8-12
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 20 13 .606 _ _ 5-5 W-2 12-3 8-10
Los Angeles 18 16 .529 _ 3-7 W-1 8-5 10-11
San Diego 18 16 .529 _ 5-5 L-2 9-10 9-6
Arizona 15 18 .455 5 3-7 L-5 6-5 9-13
Colorado 12 21 .364 8 3-7 L-2 10-8 2-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 7, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1

Toronto 8, Houston 4

Boston 11, Baltimore 6

Texas 9, Seattle 8

L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Pérez 0-2) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2) at Houston (Garcia 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 6, Miami 2

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11

Sunday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Arizona (Weaver 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-09 23:15 GMT+08:00

