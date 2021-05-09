Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reds-Indians series finale postponed by rain, makeup Aug. 9

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 22:11
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren, right, is congratulated by catcher Austin Hedges after the Indians defeated the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 in...

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Wittgren, right, is congratulated by catcher Austin Hedges after the Indians defeated the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 in...

CLEVELAND (AP) — The three-game series finale between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians set for Sunday has been postponed by rain and re-scheduled for Aug. 9.

A wet forecast on Mother’s Day forced the postponement about three hours before the scheduled first pitch at Progressive Field.

Ohio's baseball teams split the first two games in the series. Cincinnati's Wade Miley pitched the season's fourth no-hitter on Friday night, a 3-0 win, and the Indians bounced back Saturday with a 9-2 pounding of the Reds.

The Reds will play on Monday in Pittsburgh.

The Indians, who have won 10 of 13, open a two-game series Tuesday at home against the Chicago Cubs. Cleveland ace Shane Bieber is expected to start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-09 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan reports 5 COVID cases imported from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 COVID cases imported from Philippines, India, and UK
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan pilot tests positive for COVID after first AstraZeneca vaccination