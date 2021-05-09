English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Wolverhampton: Adama Traore (76), Morgan Gibbs-White (90).
Brighton: Lewis Dunk (13).
Halftime: 0-1.
Sunderland: Carl Winchester (87).
Northampton: Sam Hoskins (84).
Halftime: 0-0.
Accrington Stanley: Adam Phillips (23).
Halftime: 0-1.
Oxford United: Olamide Shodipo (10), Matty Taylor (28), Elliott Lee (57), Sam Winnall (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Rochdale: Aaron Morley (46), Jimmy Keohane (50), Stephen Humphrys (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Ipswich: James Norwood (3), Gwion Edwards (9), Troy Parrott (29).
Fleetwood Town: Wes Burns (72).
Halftime: 3-0.
Gillingham: Vadaine Oliver (28).
Halftime: 1-0.
Doncaster: Tyreece John-Jules (90).
Peterborough: Mo Eisa (6), Niall Mason (8), Idris Kanu (16), Ricky Jade-Jones (39).
Halftime: 0-4.
Crewe: Mikael Mandron (10, 21), Chris Porter (81).
Shrewsbury: Shaun Whalley (34), Daniel Udoh (42).
Halftime: 2-2.
Charlton: Jacob Greaves (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Blackpool: Ellis Reco Simms (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wigan: Curtis Tilt (17), Will Keane (56, 60).
Swindon: Scott Twine (59, 90), Hallam Hope (77), Tyler Smith (90).
Halftime: 1-0.