Sunday At Tennis Club J.A Saint-Malo Saint-Malo, France Purse: €92,742 Surface: Red clay SAINT-MALO, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Sunday from L'Open 35 De Saint-Malo at Tennis Club J.A Saint-Malo (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Sabrina Santamaria and Kaitlyn Christian (2), United States, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (1), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-5.