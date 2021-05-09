Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Coronavirus digest: Spain ends state of emergency

Spaniards have more freedoms now, but not all curbs are being relaxed

By Deutsche Welle
2021/05/09 17:37
People wave Spanish flags during a drive-in protest organized against the Spanish government's handling of the nation's coronavirus outbreak i...

People wave Spanish flags during a drive-in protest organized against the Spanish government's handling of the nation's coronavirus outbreak i... (AP photo)

Spain has lifted a state of emergency in place since October to fight the pandemic, allowing Spaniards to travel between regions for the first time in months.

The emergency measure expired at midnight (2200 GMT/UTC Saturday) and will lead to more freedoms.

But it could complicate the efforts of the nation's 17 regional governments — responsible for health care — to put an end to the health crisis.

The state of emergency provided them with a legal framework to impose measures — such as nighttime curfews or a ban on non-essential travel between regions — that limited freedoms.

Except for a few days over Christmas when the restrictions were lifted, people have not been able to travel to other regions, go on holiday, or see family.

While intra-regional travel bans have ended and curfews have been lifted, not all of the restrictions are being relaxed in Spain.

Regions can still restrict opening hours and impose capacity limits in bars and restaurants.

They can also seek court approval for stricter measures such as reimposing curfews, capping the number allowed at home gatherings or extending a ban on internal travel.

Spain is one of Europe's hardest-hit nations with nearly 79,000 deaths and 3.5 million infections.
Spain
coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
pandemic
lockdown
vaccine
curfew
travel ban

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
Taiwan wants to join UK’s quarantine-free green list
2021/05/08 19:51
Taiwan fines Novotel airport hotel over COVID violations
Taiwan fines Novotel airport hotel over COVID violations
2021/05/08 17:15
Taiwan’s Foxconn confirms COVID infections at India factory
Taiwan’s Foxconn confirms COVID infections at India factory
2021/05/08 15:43
Taiwan representative urges full WHO membership for nation
Taiwan representative urges full WHO membership for nation
2021/05/08 15:00
Taiwan confirms 3 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Netherlands
Taiwan confirms 3 COVID cases imported from Philippines, Netherlands
2021/05/08 14:50

Updated : 2021-05-09 18:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan reports 5 COVID cases imported from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 COVID cases imported from Philippines, India, and UK
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day