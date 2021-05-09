Alexa
Taiwan police academy adopts transitional justice measures

Central Police University eliminates 'Chiang Kai-shek' from building name

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/09 17:30
Central Police University logo 

Central Police University logo  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Police University (CPU), Taiwan’s foremost institution for police education, has changed the name of its main assembly room from "Chiang Kai-shek Hall" to the "Great Hall" as part of the nation’s transitional justice campaign.

The university, located in Taoyuan’s Guishan District, quietly changed the name of the hall on Friday (May 7). The original nameplate has been replaced with a new one displaying the name “Great Hall.”

However, a bronze statue of the former dictator remains.

CPU explained that the name change was included in its campus development plan last year. It added that it was simply abiding by the Cabinet’s transitional justice policy, Liberty Times reported.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Police College said it had renamed its own “Chiang Kai-shek Hall” but did not give further information. A senior police officer in New Taipei City pointed out that many police units in counties and cities across the country have not heard of any transitional justice measure aimed at changing building names.

The Transitional Justice Commission (TJC) has stated that as of March 31, various agencies across the country have removed 403 martial law-era statues and authoritarian symbols. The TJC said it will continue to strengthen coordination with various agencies and local governments to deal with authoritarian symbols.
transitional justice
Chiang Kai-shek
Central Police University
Taiwan Police College

