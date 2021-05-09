Taiwan International Balloon Festival to kick off July 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 45-day Taiwan International Balloon Festival will kick off July 3 at the Luye Highland in Taitung County.

Two types of tethered flight tickets will be on sale from 12 p.m. on Thursday (May 13), according to a press release from the county's tourism department. These include the ticket package and the tethered flight-only ticket.

Those who wish to purchase the tickets online should apply for an official account in advance via this site.

The ticket package, which sells for NT$3,000 (US$103), includes a tethered flight ticket, a NT$2,000 voucher for accommodation at one of 21 local hotels, a NT$300 voucher good at 11 stores, a NT$300 voucher for package tours, and a NT$400 Taiwan Museum Pass that allows the cardholder free and unlimited access to nine libraries and 19 parks across Taiwan for a 90-day period. The tethered fight-only ticket sells at NT$550.

There will be two sessions of tethered flights each day during the activity period, with the morning session lasting from 5:30-7:00 a.m. and the afternoon session from 5:00-7:00 p.m. However, the exact time may vary slightly depending on weather. Each ride will last five to seven minutes.

To purchase tickets, visit this site. For more information about the tickets, refer to this site.

To learn more about the hot air balloon activities and related events, see the event’s official website or Facebook page.



2020 Taiwan International Balloon Festival (YouTube, Taitung County Government video)



(Taitung County Government photo)