Budapest mayor advocates WHO participation for Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/09 15:37
Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony. (Facebook, Gergely Karacsony photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony has expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) on social media.

Karacsony on Friday (May 7) tweeted that Taiwan did a great job in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. “Taiwanese expertise would add real value to the work of the WHO, and help us overcome global health challenges,” he said, adding that health is becoming the key policy issue in the 21st century as pandemics, the climate crisis, and air pollution become more prevalent concerns.

Taiwan’s envoy to Hungary Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠) shared the mayor’s post on Facebook soon after, saying that he appreciates Karascony’s support of Taiwan’s participation in the WHO. “Universal values prevail,” Liu said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed gratitude for the mayor’s tweet, saying, “Thank you for recognizing the need to let Taiwan help.” The ministry added that his staunch support of the nation and its right to participate in the activities, mechanisms, and meetings of the WHO and the 74th World Health Assembly, is greatly appreciated by the government and people. “Yes! Taiwan can help,” MOFA tweeted.

So far, several G7 foreign ministers, the French Senate, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have publicly expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO and WHA.
Taiwan
WHO
WHA
Taiwan can help
COVID-19
Gergely Karacsony
Budapest mayor

Updated : 2021-05-09 17:08 GMT+08:00

