Hot week ahead in Taiwan

Highs above 34 degrees across country

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/09 15:08
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot, summer-like weather with afternoon showers is on the way for Taiwan this week, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) reported, per CNA.

As a stationary front is hovering over the sea north of Taiwan, partly sunny weather with brief afternoon showers is forecast across the country for Sunday, with highs above 36 degrees Celsius possible for central and southern regions, according to the meteorologist.

Wu pointed out that the stationary front will move northward to the East China Sea from Monday to Saturday. During this time, Taiwan is forecast to see partly sunny, hot summer-like weather, with highs above 34 degrees nationwide and 37 and 38 degrees for central and southern regions.

Occasional afternoon showers are expected in mountainous areas.
Daniel Wu
Taiwan
weather
forecast
CWB

