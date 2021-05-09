Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council rejects Ma Ying-jeou's cross-strait comments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has stated that the Taiwanese have rejected the so-called 1992 consensus, as demonstrated in the 2020 presidential election, and there is no need for further discussion of the issue.

The MAC issued a press release Saturday afternoon (May 8) in response to Ma Ying-jeou's (馬英九) remarks regarding the “1992 consensus” earlier that day, CNA reported.

The MAC pointed out that the consensus, proposed by Ma, was defined by Beijing as a hallmark of its “one China” principle. In addition, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s speech in January 2019 stressed the "one country, two systems" framework and equated the “1992 consensus” to the "one China” principle and unification.

The MAC emphasized that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had vehemently rejected Xi’s comments, and the result of the 2020 presidential election further proved the Taiwanese have rejected the "one country, two systems" framework and the "1992 consensus."

Ma on Saturday said that in the face of the current situation, the two sides of the strait must restart dialogue. He mentioned that if President Tsai cannot come up with a new plan for cross-strait exchanges, she should maintain the status quo that existed under the Ma administration and return to the “original 1992 consensus.”