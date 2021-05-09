Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 12:22
Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Minnesota 2 0 2
Colorado 0 3 3

First Half_1, Minnesota, Reynoso, 1, 17th minute; 2, Minnesota, Dotson, 1 (Lod), 24th.

Second Half_3, Colorado, Acosta, 1, 57th; 4, Colorado, Bassett, 1, 71st; 5, Colorado, Wilson, 1 (Price), 82nd.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Tyler Miller; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Acosta, Colorado, 28th; Rubio, Colorado, 35th; Gregus, Minnesota, 45th+3; Gasper, Minnesota, 81st; Vines, Colorado, 90th+2.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Chris Elliott, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_John Griggs.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire (Ethan Finlay, 66th), Jukka Raitala (Ramon Abila, 83rd); Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod (Juan Agudelo, 83rd), Emanuel Reynoso (Brent Kallman, 79th), Wil Trapp; .

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta, Michael Barrios (Drew Moor, 87th), Younes Namli (Cole Bassett, 27th), Jack Price; Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Jonathan Lewis, 58th).

Updated : 2021-05-09 14:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for girl's spinal injuries
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan reports 5 COVID cases imported from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 COVID cases imported from Philippines, India, and UK
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day