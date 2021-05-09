White Sox jump on sagging Royals with 8 runs in 1st, win 9-1

Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal runs home to score past Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero on a double by Yoan Moncada during the first inn... Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal runs home to score past Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero on a double by Yoan Moncada during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes and second baseman Danny Mendick (20) celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sat... Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes and second baseman Danny Mendick (20) celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The White Sox won 9-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler chases after an RBI triple hit by Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia during the first inning of a baseball ... Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler chases after an RBI triple hit by Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chic... Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendick (20) celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing (47) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a... Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendick (20) celebrates with third base coach Joe McEwing (47) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi watches as a two-run home run hit by Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendick falls into the White Sox bull... Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi watches as a two-run home run hit by Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendick falls into the White Sox bullpen during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes runs home to score past Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero on a double by Andrew Vaughn during the first ... Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes runs home to score past Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero on a double by Andrew Vaughn during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendick hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 8, 2... Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendick hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer during an eight-run first inning for Chicago, and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-1 on Saturday night.

Yoan Moncada drove in three runs on two hits in the first, and Andrew Vaughn, Leury Garcia and Yasmani Grandal each had an RBI. The White Sox hit for the cycle in the inning and scored their most runs in the opening frame on the road in 21 years.

Lance Lynn (3-1) allowed one hit in five scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out six. Lynn has shut out the Royals over 14 innings in two starts against them this year.

Kansas City, which won 16 of its first 25 games in a surprising surge to first place in the AL Central, has lost seven straight to fall to .500 and now trails Chicago by 2 1/2 games in the division.

David Lynch (0-1) didn't make it out of the first inning. He got two outs and was charged with eight runs on seven hits and one walk.

Kris Bubic relived Lynch and worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out two.

The Royals got an RBI grounder from Whit Merrifield in the seventh. Yermin Mercedes drove in Chicago's final run with a ninth-inning single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: SS Adalberto Mondesi (right oblique strain) is in Arizona ramping up his rehab.

UP NEXT

Lucas Giolito (1-3, 4.99 ERA) takes the mound for the White Sox on Sunday as they try for a sweep of the three-game series. Mike Minor (2-1, 5.23) starts for the Royals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports