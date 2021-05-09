Alexa
Maple Leafs wrap up North title, beating Canadiens 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 09:58
TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored his 20th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up the North Division title, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night.

William Nylander and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Jack Campbell made 21 saves. Toronto was 7-2-1 against the Canadiens in the season series as the Original Six rivals look poised to meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1979.

Toronto won its first division crown since 2000.

Nick Suzuki and Brett Kulak scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 23 shots.

Toronto beat Montreal 5-2 on Thursday night to open the two-game set.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Edmonton on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Wednesday night

Updated : 2021-05-09 12:34 GMT+08:00

