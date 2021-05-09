Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Campbell tosses 11th no-hitter in Oklahoma State history

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 09:19
Campbell tosses 11th no-hitter in Oklahoma State history

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State freshman Justin Campbell threw the 11th no-hitter in school history, and just the third in a nine-inning game, striking out 11 in a 19-0 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

The right-hander from Simi Valley, California, walked only one — with one out in the eighth inning — to join Bob Richardson (1968 vs. Houston) and Jim Wixson (1960 vs. North Carolina in the College World Series) to toss individual nine-inning no-hitters for the Cowboys.

Campbell, a second-year freshman, is the ninth pitcher overall in Oklahoma State's 110-year history to toss a no-hitter, with the other two combined efforts. Campbell (5-1) threw 99 pitches against Kansas and struck out the side in the ninth to seal it.

It was the 19th no-hitter in Big 12 history and 12th by an individual.

Hueston Morrill was 4 for 6 with a home run and two RBIs, Nick DeNicola hit two homers and drove in four, and Carson McCusker also homered for Oklahoma State (27-14-1, 10-10 Big 12).

Eli Davis (5-5) got just one out in the start for Kansas (25-23, 4-13), allowing seven runs — six earned — and three hits with three walks as Oklahoma State took a 9-0 lead in the first.

Updated : 2021-05-09 11:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Shoemaker tops Forbes list of Taiwan’s richest business people
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Foreign teacher, cram school face charges for child's spinal injuries
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Chinese Overwatch gamers cry foul over South Korean's comments on Taiwan
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Taiwan military to sell old radars after F-16 retrofit
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Second Chinese man in 5 days flees to Taiwan in rubber boat
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID cases from Philippines, India, and UK
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
YouTuber shows how foreigners can register for COVID shots in Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Fearsome cosplayers from Taiwan, 'most dangerous place on Earth'
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day
Taiwan reports 12 imported COVID cases in 1 day