Houston 1, FC Dallas 1

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 06:03
Houston 1 0 1
FC Dallas 1 0 1

First Half_1, Houston, Picault, 1 (penalty kick), 34th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Obrian, 2 (Acosta), 42nd.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Michael Nelson; FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Bressan, FC Dallas, 34th; Vera, Houston, 44th; Rodriguez, Houston, 44th; Corona, Houston, 46th; Obrian, FC Dallas, 54th; Acosta, FC Dallas, 82nd.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Ismail Elfath. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

___

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Joe Corona, Derrick Jones (Darwin Ceren, 71st), Fafa Picault (Ariel Lassiter, 84th), Memo Rodriguez (Darwin Quintero, 84th), Matias Vera (Boniek Garcia, 90th+2); Maximiliano Urruti.

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Bressan, Jose Antonio Martinez, Eddie Munjoma; Bryan Acosta, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Dante Sealy, 83rd), Andres Ricaurte, Tanner Tessmann (Szabolcs Schon, 66th); Franco Jara (Ricardo Pepi, 66th), Freddy Vargas (Paxton Pomykal, 57th).

Updated : 2021-05-09 08:01 GMT+08:00

