Burke gets Philadelphia going in 2-0 win over Chicago

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 03:21
CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored goals nine minutes apart and the Philadelphia Union blanked the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday for its first win of the season.

MLS 2020 goalkeeper of the year Andre Blake came up with a late save to record his 40th-career shutout.

The Union (1-2-1) now have won five of their last six matches against the winless Fire (0-3-1).

Burke's rocket found the back of the net following a perfect pass from Jamiro Monteiro at the 51st minute. It was Burke's 15th-career goal with a third of them coming against the Fire.

At the 60th, Glesnes scored his second-career goal when he re-directed a pass from Kai Wagner with his right shoulder past helpless keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Updated : 2021-05-09 06:29 GMT+08:00

