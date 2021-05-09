Alexa
Philadelphia 2, Chicago 0

By Associated Press
2021/05/09 03:24
Philadelphia 0 2 2
Chicago 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Philadelphia, Burke, 1, 52nd minute; 2, Philadelphia, Glesnes, 1, 61st.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina.

Yellow Cards_Kappelhof, Chicago, 26th; Omsberg, Chicago, 48th; Santos, Philadelphia, 90th+2; Sekulic, Chicago, 90th+2; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 90th+7; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 90th+7.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria, Ian McKay, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Matt Real, 79th), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Jack McGlynn (Anthony Fontana, 62nd), Jamiro Monteiro; Cory Burke (Sergio Santos, 61st), Kacper Przybylko.

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein (Miguel Navarro, 57th), Francisco Calvo, Johan Kappelhof (Mauricio Pineda, 46th), Wyatt Omsberg (Jhon Espinoza, 71st), Boris Sekulic; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Luka Stojanovic (Alvaro Medran, 57th); Robert Beric, Elliot Collier (Chinonso Offor, 57th).

Updated : 2021-05-09 06:29 GMT+08:00

