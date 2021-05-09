Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/05/09 00:06
German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Dortmund 3, RB Leipzig 2

Dortmund: Marco Reus (7), Jadon Sancho (51, 87).

RB Leipzig: Lukas Klostermann (63), Dani Olmo (77).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hoffenheim 4, Schalke 2

Hoffenheim: Andrej Kramaric (47), Kevin Akpoguma (52), Christoph Baumgartner (60), Ihlas Bebou (64).

Schalke: Mark Uth (12), Shkodran Mustafi (42).

Halftime: 0-2.

Wolfsburg 3, Union Berlin 0

Wolfsburg: Josip Brekalo (12, 63, 90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bremen 0, Leverkusen 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Fortuna Dusseldorf 2, Eintracht Braunschweig 2

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Dawid Kownacki (42), Shinta Karl Appelkamp (60).

Eintracht Braunschweig: Marcel Bar (51), Fabio Kaufmann (68).

Halftime: 1-0.

SpVgg Greuther Furth 2, Karlsruher SC 2

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Havard Nielsen (26), Branimir Hrgota (70).

Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (4), Marco Thiede (36).

Halftime: 1-2.

Wurzburg 1, VfL 1899 Osnabruck 3

Wurzburg: Frank Ronstadt (66).

VfL 1899 Osnabruck: Christian Santos (52), Ulrich Taffertshofer (80), Ludovit Reis (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

