All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Pittsburgh
|55
|36
|16
|3
|75
|195
|156
|x-Washington
|54
|34
|15
|5
|73
|187
|161
|x-Boston
|53
|32
|14
|7
|71
|160
|127
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|54
|31
|17
|6
|68
|149
|124
|N.Y. Rangers
|55
|26
|23
|6
|58
|172
|153
|Philadelphia
|54
|24
|23
|7
|55
|158
|197
|New Jersey
|54
|19
|28
|7
|45
|142
|185
|Buffalo
|55
|15
|33
|7
|37
|138
|198
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|54
|36
|10
|8
|80
|178
|128
|x-Tampa Bay
|54
|36
|15
|3
|75
|180
|138
|x-Florida
|54
|35
|14
|5
|75
|180
|152
|Nashville
|54
|29
|23
|2
|60
|148
|153
|Dallas
|54
|22
|18
|14
|58
|151
|146
|Chicago
|54
|23
|25
|6
|52
|153
|179
|Detroit
|55
|19
|27
|9
|47
|123
|166
|Columbus
|55
|17
|26
|12
|46
|132
|183
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|53
|38
|13
|2
|78
|180
|121
|x-Colorado
|52
|35
|13
|4
|74
|181
|129
|x-Minnesota
|53
|34
|14
|5
|73
|174
|146
|x-St. Louis
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|155
|162
|Arizona
|55
|23
|26
|6
|52
|148
|172
|Los Angeles
|52
|21
|25
|6
|48
|139
|154
|San Jose
|54
|21
|27
|6
|48
|147
|188
|Anaheim
|55
|17
|30
|8
|42
|123
|175
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Toronto
|53
|34
|13
|6
|74
|179
|138
|x-Edmonton
|52
|32
|18
|2
|66
|170
|141
|x-Winnipeg
|52
|28
|21
|3
|59
|158
|145
|Montreal
|53
|24
|20
|9
|57
|151
|157
|Calgary
|51
|22
|26
|3
|47
|132
|148
|Ottawa
|53
|21
|27
|5
|47
|148
|179
|Vancouver
|48
|20
|25
|3
|43
|129
|159
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Detroit 5, Columbus 2
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Dallas 5, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 3, OT
Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2
Vegas 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Arizona 5, San Jose 2
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
